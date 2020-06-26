SHAW, Dorothy "Dot" Wright, 91, passed away peacefully at home on June 12, 2020. She was born in Roanoke Rapids, N.C. on May 15, 1929. She grew up in Danville, Va., graduating from Schoolfield High School in 1947. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Fannie Wright; and sister, Barbara Alderson (Wade) of Danville, Va. She is survived by her brother, Edward Wright (Betty) Roanoake, Va. She is also survived by her loving husband of 72 years, James "Jim" Shaw; four children, Jean Sink, Advance, N.C., Wesley (Julie), Steve and Kenneth, all of Richmond, Va.; seven grandchildren, Justin, Carly, Dylan, Kyle, Thomas, Grant and James M. Shaw; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dot was a strong and independent woman, and above all, a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her hobbies were sewing, gardening and making flower arrangements with the Westgate Garden CLub. She enjoyed sailing on her boat with members of the Yankee Point Yacht Club. She worked many years for Miller and Rhoads. The family would like to thank her friends, hospice staff and caregivers for their love and prayers. A graveside service will be held later in the year at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your church or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
