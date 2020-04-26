SHAW, Evelyn Isabelle Bland, 98, of Henrico, Va., passed away on April 21, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, H. LeRoy Shaw; parents, Julius S. Sr. and Esther H. Bland; brothers, Jesse R. Bland and Julius S. Bland Jr. She is survived by her brother, Edward B. Bland (Paula); and one sister-in-law, Lorene S. Gibson; and numerous nieces and nephews. After graduating from Varina Agricultural High School and attending Pan American Business College, "Issie" started her working career with Atlantic Life Insurance Co., later to be known as Southwestern Life Insurance Co. She worked her way up the ranks from "runner" to secretary to the Vice President of the Ordinary Division until he was transferred to Texas and she declined the offer to also relocate. From there, she worked as cashier for the Richmond District office of Southwestern until 1986, then retiring with 45 years of service. Issie had a zest for life and a passion for being with family and friends. She and Lee shared many memorable trips throughout the U.S. and abroad, but she particularly enjoyed visits to Maine with cherished friends. Issie loved to entertain in their home. She enjoyed sports, especially attending U of R basketball games. She and Lee were known for their homemade cookies. Thousands were made and distributed to family and friends over the years at Christmas. Issie's greatest achievement, however, was being able to spend and enjoy 75 years of serenity in her beloved "Kukymuth Woods" which she considered "heaven" on earth. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member. Interment will be private at St. John's Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Road, Henrico, Va. 23231 or Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 911, Sandston, Va. 23150-0911.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Governor's office says 'Phase One' of reopening Virginia 'will not last for two years'; Chesterfield church says it didn't hold large gathering
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
Louisa County rethinks graduation ceremony to honor Class of 2020
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…