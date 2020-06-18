SHAW, Gale Kirby, 73, passed away on June 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Louise Atkins Kirby; and sisters, Nancy Andrews and Gean Hughes. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, William "Bill" Shaw, who affectionately referred to her as "the love of my life, person my world revolves around"; son, Christopher Wilson of Charles Town, W.Va., son, David Shaw (Tiffany) of Hammond, Ind.; and sister, Carla Kirby of Delray Beach, Fla. Gigi is also survived by her grandchildren, Samantha, Taylor and Noah; and great-grandsons, Brian and Hayden. Gale was born in Charlottesville, Va., on November 8, 1946, and attended Lane High School and Smithdeal-Massey Business College. She was a retired paralegal and former volunteer for Lucy Corr Nursing Home, where she was awarded the Ann Myers award for volunteer excellence. She loved her family dearly and cherished time they could spend together, which was never enough. Gale enjoyed reading, going to movies, watching professional tennis, photography and going to lunch or dinner with family and friends. She and Bill loved to travel and visited 48 states and over 70 countries. They had been to all seven modern wonders of the world and the one remaining ancient wonder, The Great Pyramid of Giza. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.View online memorial
