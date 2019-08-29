SHAW, Jean Galberth, of Richmond, entered eternal rest August 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Deacon Lewis B. Carter Jr. and Deaconess Ruth C. Carter; and her brother, Donald M. Carter. Left to cherish her memory are her nieces, Gayle Carter and Cherri Bellamy; cousins, one devoted, Dr. Anthony Puller (Lydia), Kevin Puller (Joyce), Marlon Puller, Relonda Goodwin (Jerome), Frederick Puller, Barbara Jones (Steve) and Nathaniel Hudson; sister-in-law, Grace Carter; best friend, Mary Strayhorne; special and dedicated friends, Rev. Anthony and Linda Pearson and Deacon Wendell Foster; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, August 31, at Fifth Street Baptist Church, 2800 Third Avenue, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. Rev. F. Todd Gray officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial