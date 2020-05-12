SHAW, Jerel, 69, of Richmond, Va., passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, in Chippenham Hospital. Jerel leaves to cherish his daughter, Kashonna Holland of Maryland; and six siblings residing in Texas, Virginia and Washington. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and one sister. Upon reopening of the state, interment will be held in Quantico National Cemetery. Cards may be mailed to P.O. Box 1968, Ellicott City, Md. 21041. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
