SHAW, Kenneth John, 69, of Glen Allen, passed away May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hans Shaw and Gloria Johanna Shaw; and sister, Lynes Buchberg. He leaves behind four children, Christian, Noah, Joshua and Elizabeth; two grandchildren, Zoey and Teagan; and a brother, Russell Shaw. Ken was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Richmond. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick to make people laugh and smile. He will be dearly missed. Services are private. Memorials may be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, milmission.org or First Presbyterian Church, fcprichmond.org.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
'The museum experience will change': After losing millions, Richmond museums hope to reopen mid-June
-
Virginia misses key marks on virus testing as leaders eye reopening
-
Richmond School Board wants to consider moving schools to year-round schedule
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…