SHAW, Kenneth John, 69, of Glen Allen, passed away May 10, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hans Shaw and Gloria Johanna Shaw; and sister, Lynes Buchberg. He leaves behind four children, Christian, Noah, Joshua and Elizabeth; two grandchildren, Zoey and Teagan; and a brother, Russell Shaw. Ken was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Richmond. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick to make people laugh and smile. He will be dearly missed. Services are private. Memorials may be made to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, milmission.org or First Presbyterian Church, fcprichmond.org.

