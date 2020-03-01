SHAW, Vickie Allen, age 63, daughter of Stuart and June Allen, died peacefully on February 21, 2020. She was born and raised in Richmond, Va. Lover of all animals, the beach and dancing. She is survived by daughters, Jessica Shaw and Brittany Madden; as well as granddaughter, Berkeley Madden. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lower Cape Fear Life Care or the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.View online memorial
