SHAW, William, sunrise on July 14, 1932, and sunset on July 26, 2019, baptized Roman Catholic, a consummate family man, known by his family as Bill, Skin and Sunny Boy. William served in the U.S. Navy Reserve, was a Korean War veteran and a retiree of PSEG and The Ronald McDonald House. William was a Knights of Columbus Fourth Degree Assemblies member and a KOVAR Charity fund raiser who loved fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. William leaves to mourn his passing his wife, Ramona Shaw; and children, Donna, Fern (Jeff), Shannon (Nicole), Billy, Sheryl and Craig; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a sister, a best friend and a host of cousins, relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, August 5, at Affinity Funeral Service, Richmond Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.