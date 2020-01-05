SHAWL, Wayne Leroy, 82, of Chester, Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, January 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Edna Shawl; his son, Mark Shawl Sr.; and his sisters, Mary Lou Rex and Shirley Kyes. He was a wonderful man, a loving husband, great father, caring granddaddy and most of all the best grandhappy of all times. Wayne was a serviceman and served in the United States Navy from 1955 to 1963. He graduated from Belmont Central School, N.Y., in 1955. He is survived by his beautiful, strong wife, Mary Auton Shawl; daughter, Sarah Shawl Darling; grandson, Mark Wayne Shawl Jr.; granddaughters, Ashley Shawl Morgan and her husband, AJ Morgan and Tiffany Shawl Darling; great-granddaughter, Olivia Morgan; his sisters, Marie Bryson, Margaret Snyder; brother-in-law, Jim Rex; brother-in-law, Ronald Auton and wife, Doris Auton; as well as several nieces and nephews. He will be missed so much. He was involved in so many things during his time of living. He loved to play poker, throw horseshoes and shoot pool. He loved to take his bride's hand and twirl her around the floor square dancing. He knew how to roll a bowling ball down the lane and strike out so his never give up team could win total pins. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Enon Church of God. A funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the church. Graveside services will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. The family is being served by J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home in Chester. His family wants everyone to know he was at peace and as much as he will be missed we know he is where he should be. The family would like to thank everyone for the love and prayers.View online memorial
Service information
Jan 7
Visitation
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
11:00AM-1:00PM
Enon Church of God
900 Enon Church Rd
Chester, VA 23836
Jan 7
Service
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
1:00PM
Enon Church of God
900 Enon Church Rd
Chester, VA 23836
Jan 7
Burial
Tuesday, January 7, 2020
12:00AM
Sunset Memorial Park
2901 W. Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
