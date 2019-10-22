SHEA, Gwen Spicer, passed away on October 18, 2019, at 70 years of age and joined in the loving arms of her parents, Joe and Grace; and her brother, Joe. Gwen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Mike; and their children, Stacy, Kim, Paul and Alissa. Her seven grandchildren, Morgan, Taylor, Dylan, Theodore, Evelyn, Wilfred and Lily, will fondly remember her; as will her sister, Stokey; and her many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Gwen was born at Fort Lee in Prince George County, Virginia. She worked in the banking industry for 38 years in Richmond, Charlottesville and Atlanta. In 2017, a few years after retiring, she and Mike became residents of The Villages, Florida. A celebration of Gwen's life will be held at a time and place to be announced. Donations may be sent to St. Jude in her honor. Meanwhile, Gwen will be busy organizing and leading angelic baton twirlers into a corps of heavenly majorettes.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
