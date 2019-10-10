SHEALY, Luther Deonne, was born January 31, 1939, in Lexington, S.C., and died in Midlothian, Va., on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was the son of the late Norman and Mary Edna Shealy. Luther and his wife, Debbie had moved to Midlothian in 2012 to be near their family. Prior to relocating to Virginia, Luther and Debbie lived in Lexington, S.C., and before that, spent 32 years living in Pelion, S.C. Luther and Debbie met while they were both teachers in Jacksonville, Fla. Luther was a retired educator, having served as a teacher and principal for over 34 years. Luther graduated from Lexington High School in Lexington, S.C. He received a degree in history from Newberry College in Newberry, S.C., and completed his Master of Education at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla. Luther was an active member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Midlothian, Va. and previously an active member of Pisgah Lutheran Church in Lexington, S.C. Through the years, he served in many roles, including as a member of Church Council, a longtime Sunday school teacher, a member of the choir and a member and an officer in the Lutheran Men. In addition to serving the communities he lived in throughout his life as an educator and active church member, Luther found many other ways to serve. He helped establish and manage the Boy's Club of Jacksonville, Fla., served for many years as a member of the Fairview Fire Department and Rescue Squad and was the "Voice of the Panthers" for over 20 years. Luther is survived by his wife, Deborah Shealy; son, Craig Shealy (Isabel); brother, Warren Shealy (Audrey); brothers-in-law, John Berlinghoff and Posey Gaines (Vicki); sisters-in-law, Barb Hunsucker (Devin) and Clarissa Brindle (Rick); and his grandchildren, Isabella, Robert, Rafaela and Gabriel. He was preceded in death by his sister, Linda Shealy Berlinghoff. A memorial service will be held for Luther D. Shealy at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials can be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, 7757 Chippenham Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23225 or to the Norman & Edna Shealy Scholarship Fund at Pisgah Lutheran Church, 1350 Pisgah Church Road, Lexington, S.C. 29072.View online memorial