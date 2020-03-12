SHEBELSKIE, Michael Martin "Mike," died peacefully in Richmond, Virginia, on March 9, 2020, at the age of 83. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Michael J. and Gladys Shebelskie, of Excelsior, Pennsylvania; and by his first wife, Judith Randolph Johnson Shebelskie. He is survived by his four children, Zoe S. Ballenger (Lee), Michael R. Shebelskie (Rick), Mark J. Shebelski (Diana) and Anthony "Tony" J. Shebelski; his grandchildren, Joseph M. Shebelski, Tyler R. Shebelski, Marshall J. Shebelski, "L.B." Billy Butler III and Hope M. Butler; his sister, Barbara S. Demshock; and nephews, Robert J. Demshock and David Demshock. Mike was born in 1936, in Excelsior, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Coal Township High School and attended the University of Richmond, where he majored in Sociology and played as an end on the varsity football team for four years. After the University of Richmond, Mike was employed at DuPont, where he worked until his retirement. In retirement, he helped a friend run Bedcrafters and enjoyed cooking. Mike was the football coach at St. Bridget's School for several years, where he coached his son, Mark. He was an avid fan of many sports, but particularly the University of Richmond football team. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Pauley Heart Center, VCU Hospitals, 1200 East Marshall Street, Richmond, Virginia 23298. The family also would like to thank Lynn, Morgan, Tangi, Lisa, Sam and Doris at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for their excellent care of Mike.View online memorial
