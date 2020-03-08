SHEEK, Austin Eugene "Gene," 91, passed away on March 1, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Gene was born March 15, 1928, in Greenwood, Indiana, and is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Janet Lawrence Sheek; sons, John William Sheek (deceased), Douglas Gene Sheek (Brenda) of North Chesterfield and Mark Allen Sheek (Linda) of Lummi Island, Washington; stepchildren, Julie Farmer (Latane) of North Chesterfield and Edward Lawrence (Kathy) of Kinsale, Va. Gene is survived by five grandchildren, his first, Jamie Huynh (Tri) of Bellingham, Washington, Kelly McMackin (Brandon), Amy Hastings (Brandon), James Lawrence and Harrison Lawrence, all of Richmond, Virginia. Gene is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Calvinh and Tjasia Huynh of Bellingham, Washington and Haylie, Charlie and Carson McMackin, of Richmond, Virginia. Austin Eugene started out as a farm boy until his family moved to Indianapolis in 1936 and finally had electricity and indoor plumbing. Later that year, he met a young man, Ted Wells, who became his friend for life. Gene and Ted went to high school and Indiana University together. They joined the U.S. Navy and the National Guard service while at Indiana University as part of the ROTC and were sworn into active duty in the Air Force. Gene was drafted into the Korean War. His military service was spent mainly in Iceland. Gene spent his professional life in retail, working for some of the nation's largest department stores, before he and his wife opened their own retail gift shop, Classic Touches, in Chesterfield County. Gene enjoyed watching most sports and fishing at the Outer Banks, but most importantly, spending time with his family, who he loved very much. A celebration of Gene's life will be held Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 5900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Virginia 23224. A reception will follow at the church in the Christian Life Center. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Ramsey Memorial United Methodist Church.View online memorial
