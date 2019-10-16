SHEETZ, Pamela Brooks, 66, of Chester, Va., passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019. Born in Henrico, Va., she was the daughter of the late Charles William and Virgie May Tillman Brooks. Pam retired from Mount Pleasant Baptist Church Daycare Center after 33 years of dedicated service, where she touched the lives of many children throughout the years. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Andrew Sheetz; two children, Andrea McCarney and husband, Christopher and Bryan Sheetz and wife, Nancy; five grandchildren, Brennan and LauraBrooke McCarney, Harrison and Bailey Sheetz and Casey Emerson; a brother, William Gary Brooks and wife, Teri; and two nephews, Colby Brooks and wife, Lauren and Cameron Brooks. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 18, 2019, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, in Petersburg, Va., with the Rev. Rick Greenwood officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church Music Fund in memory of Pamela Sheetz. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial