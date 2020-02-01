SHEFFIELD, Joseph Franklin, 68, of Annapolis, Maryland, formerly of Virginia and West Virginia, passed away on January 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Sheffield; daughters, Laura Sheffield, Carolyn Sheffield (Russell De Ocampo). Joe was employed by Virginia Linen Services for 35 years. The family will receive visitors from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Saint Augustine Church, 4400 Beulah Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
