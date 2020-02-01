SHEFFIELD, JOSEPH

SHEFFIELD, Joseph Franklin, 68, of Annapolis, Maryland, formerly of Virginia and West Virginia, passed away on January 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Sheffield; daughters, Laura Sheffield, Carolyn Sheffield (Russell De Ocampo). Joe was employed by Virginia Linen Services for 35 years. The family will receive visitors from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Saint Augustine Church, 4400 Beulah Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23237. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH SHEFFIELD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.