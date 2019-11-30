SHEFFIELD, Margaret Keister, 85, of Richmond, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Born in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Walter Jackson Keister and Josephine Morgan Keister. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Alvin Sheffield; one sister, Mary Lou Brown; two brothers, G.W. Keister and James Keister; and a son-in-law, Billy Cheshire. "Mickey" was a registered nurse who had a deep love for her Lord, family, friends, community, flowers and animals. Her devotion to the many causes she supported, Relay for Life, Prison Fellowship Ministry, Ecuadorian Ministry, Adult Day Care, Garden Therapy and Woman's Missionary Union, was unwavering throughout her life. She is survived by her three children, Kimberlie Cheshire of Richmond, Va., Gwenda Zaleski (Jerry) of Pittsburgh, Pa. and Barry Sheffield of Denver, Colo.; six grandchildren, Jamie Cheshire (Tarryn), Kara Hart (Trey), Jaysen Zaleski, Jerett Zaleski, Megan Sheffield and Ryan Sheffield; and one great-grandchild, Laiken Hart. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, 3355 Johnson Rd., Petersburg, Va. Mausoleum entombment to follow in Southlawn Memorial Park. Mickey has requested in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 4240 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060, The SPCA of Petersburg/Colonial Heights, 201 Temple Ave., Colonial Heights, Va. 23834 or to Second Baptist Church of Petersburg, 3355 Johnson Rd., Petersburg, Va. 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial