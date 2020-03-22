SHEKLETON, Noel, 73, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Born and raised in Iowa, he left his home state for two tours of duty as a medic with the United States Army. His military travels carried him to numerous destinations including Vietnam, Japan, Alaska and a final stop at Fort Pickett, Virginia. Following his honorable discharge from the military, he remained in Nottoway County to pursue a career in law enforcement, serving on the Crewe and Blackstone Police Departments and the Nottoway Sheriff's Office. He retired from law enforcement to open and operate Amtech Inspection Services as a certified home inspector and mold remediation/environmental testing specialist. With a strong sense of civic and community duty, Noel volunteered countless hours to the American Red Cross and was honored to serve on the Nottoway County Board of Supervisors. Over the years, he enjoyed a variety of hobbies including flying small aircraft and camping. Noel loved his family and his community. He valued the many clients he served in his business and the friendships he fostered as a Nottoway County Supervisor. He is survived by his wife, Lynn; his two sons, Clay (Audra) and Matt (Taylor); and by five cherished grandchildren, Avery, Madison, Sophia, Anna and Jake. He is also survived by his mother, Lee Bryant; and four sisters, Zoe Ransom, Margaret Eidson, Gayle Privett and Jean Albaugh, all of Missouri. Noel lived his life well and his family will miss him. A celebration of his life will be announced at a later date by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Red Cross or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
Virginia looking to cancel state SOL testing amid coronavirus pandemic
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
'After today, who’s going to pay us': A bleak St. Patrick’s Day in Richmond as pubs give one last call before shutting down
-
UPDATE: Fairfax County man dies of respiratory failure as Virginia suffers third coronavirus-related death