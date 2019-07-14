SHELL, Donna "Dee Dee," 74, of Richmond, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, July 5, 2019, after a tenacious seven-year fight with cancer. Donna was a dedicated and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Her vivacious spirit left an imprint on all that knew her, boldly living life to the fullest with a sense of humor and zest. Donna was a fighter, community activist, bargain shopper, adventurer and a voracious reader of newspapers and books. She was a loyal, fun loving and wonderful woman. While her greatest accomplishment was raising her sons, Justin and Brandon, Donna had successful careers working for the Veteran Affairs hospital, selling real estate and in community activism lobbying Congress to protect Virginia's environment, ultimately earning the National Environmental Woman of Action award. In retirement, Donna enjoyed traveling the world with the love of her life for 50 years, Ron. When she wasn't traveling, Donna spent her leisure time donating to Indian Reservations, one nickel at a time, gardening and taking her dear friends' money playing Mahjong. Donna is survived by her husband, Ronald; sons, Justin (Jenna) of Alexandria, Va. and Brandon (Christie) of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren, Evelyn, Samuel and Annabelle of Houston, Texas; brother, Pat Smith of Richmond and their families. Donations in Donna's honor can be made to the VCU Massey Cancer Center's Palliative Care, https://www.support.vcu.edu/give/PalliativeCare. The family will host a Celebration of Life at a later date.View online memorial