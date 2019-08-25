SHELTON, BESSIE

SHELTON, Mrs. Bessie M., age 96, of Richmond, departed this life August 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Shelton Sr.; one daughter, Shelia I. Moore; and two sons, Larry and Gary Shelton. She is survived by two daughters, Sharon C. and Rosalind L. Shelton; one son, Eugene Shelton Jr. (Vernita); 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Mildred Green; a host of nieces, among them a devoted, Carol Hudson; nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where the family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Funeral services will be held Monday, 11 a.m. at First Union Baptist Church, 3510 Dill Rd., where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Minister Sharon C. Shelton officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Monday.View online memorial