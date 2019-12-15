SHELTON, CLIFTON JR.

SHELTON, Clifton Eugene Jr., of Chesterfield, Va., went to meet his Lord on December 12, 2019, at the age of 76. His loving wife, Linda Shelton; as well as his parents, Helen Thomas and Clifton Shelton, preceded him in death. He is survived by his daughter, Catherine Shelton; and brother, Jerry Shelton. Clifton served in the U.S. Army Artillery until he was honorably discharged, at the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He went on to work as a mechanical engineer before going to work for the IRS. In his free time, he enjoyed volunteering at bingo with the James River Lions Club. The family would like to invite all who knew and loved him to join them in remembering his life. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday, December 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 19. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park.View online memorial