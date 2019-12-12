SHELTON, EMMA

SHELTON, Ms. Emma, age 84, of Richmond, departed this life December 3, 2019. She was preceded in death by three sons, Rudolph, Michael and Anthony Shelton. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Shelton and Velma Shelton; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one daughter-in-law, Cheryl Shelton; other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday, at 1 p.m. Rev. John Shelton officiating. Interment Riverview Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Friday.

