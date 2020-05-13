SHELTON, Herman D., 68, of Richmond, departed this life May 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Shelton; and mother, Alice Shelton. He is survived by his siblings, Darlene Hueston (William), Dorothy Shelton, Betty Brown (Roger Sr.), Mary Christian (Rodney), Margaret Shelton (Earl) and Mae Fortune (Roosevelt); three brothers, Edward (Janet), James and Michael Shelton; three stepchildren; one uncle, Thomas Shelton; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery, 3101 Nine Mile Rd.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of HERMAN SHELTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.