SHELTON, Marguerite

SHELTON, Marguerite C. Talley, passed away peacefully at home on January 24, 2020, with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd A. Shelton; Horace A. (Julia) Talley, father; Robert L. (Lou) Talley, brother; Horace A. Jr. (Virginia) Talley, brother; and Ruby L. (Hubert) Gillispie, sister. She is survived by Charles W. "Boo" (Rose) Talley, brother; and multiple nieces and nephews. Please join our family for a graveside ceremony officiated by Pastor Carl Peyton, Transformation Church of RVA, Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 West Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Marguerite SHELTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.