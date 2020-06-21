SHELTON, Marguerite C. Talley, passed away peacefully at home on January 24, 2020, with family by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd A. Shelton; Horace A. (Julia) Talley, father; Robert L. (Lou) Talley, brother; Horace A. Jr. (Virginia) Talley, brother; and Ruby L. (Hubert) Gillispie, sister. She is survived by Charles W. "Boo" (Rose) Talley, brother; and multiple nieces and nephews. Please join our family for a graveside ceremony officiated by Pastor Carl Peyton, Transformation Church of RVA, Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 West Hundred Rd., Chester, Va. 23831.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court