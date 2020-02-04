SHELTON, Marguerite Clayton Talley, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd A. Shelton. She is survived by her brother, Charles "Boo" Talley (Rose); and a host of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank her loving caregiver, Kimberly A. South and Walter Reed Hospice, Gloucester. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Alzheimer's Association of Virginia. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.View online memorial
