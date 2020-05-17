SHELTON, Parker. On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Parker Shelton, loving son and brother, passed away at the age of 23. Parker was born on July 22, 1996, in Henrico, Va., to Christina and Carlton Shelton. He graduated from Hanover High School in 2014. He went to Christopher Newport University for two years before pursuing a career in construction as a project manager. Parker had a passion for all things hunting, especially with his father and close friends. He also loved dogs and he combined his two passions by training his beloved bird dog, Willie Nelson. He had a great passion for rehabilitating old trucks. Parker enjoyed physical fitness and chasing gains at the gym. He loved playing volleyball and shared his love of volleyball with the JV Boys Volleyball team as coach at Hanover High School. Parker was known for his candor on politics, quick wit and lighthearted joking that delighted every person he encountered. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard and Frances Shelton. Parker is survived by his parents; sisters, Nicole and Meredith Shelton; and his maternal grandparents, Barbara and Robert Flournoy; in addition to several aunts, uncles and cousins. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Donations may be sent to The JED Foundation and Speak Up. Online guestbook at lacyfh.com.View online memorial
