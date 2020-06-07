SHELTON, Richard O. In loving memory in the passing of Richard O. Shelton, June 1, 1935 to May 26, 2020. Survived by Gloria Jean Shelton (wife); and two sons, Bill and Rick Shelton. Went to Thomas Dale. Military veteran of the Army. Retired from the CSX Railroad after 40 years. Will be laid to rest at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to military veterans.View online memorial
