SHELTON, Ricky Charles, 64, passed away December 15, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Edward and Mildred Shelton. Survived by a devoted companion, Kathy Pennington; a daughter, Stacy Stephens; two grandchildren, Chloe and Louie Stephens; sister, Patricia Williams (Tommy); brothers, Edward Shelton Jr., Dennis (Debbie), Teddy (Donna); numerous nieces and nephews and friends. Services to be announced at a later date.View online memorial
