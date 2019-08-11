SHELTON, Thomas, age 53, of Richmond, departed this life August 4, 2019. He is survived by his mother, Gladys Jones (John); one sister, Regina Shelton; one brother, Marvin Jones; two aunts, Shirley Payne and Connie Shelton; one uncle, Junious Ross (Esther); a host of nieces and nephews, among them Rekeisha Shelton and Tijuan Jackson; and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Monday 11 a.m. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family assemble at the funeral home Monday at 10:45 a.m.View online memorial