SHEPHERD, Andrew Quinn "Andy," 71, of Blackstone, Va., passed away January 17, 2020. An effort to list Andy's life's good deeds and service to others could never do justice to the true impact he had on the tobacco growing communities throughout the southeast. Thousands of lives were touched by his loyalty and hard work. Most important among these lives was his family. He sacrificed personal accomplishments and financial gain to care for his mother at home rather than put her in the care of others. He will always be remembered for his love of family, hunting, tobacco, the farm, a cold beer and baseball. He especially loved watching his grandchildren play baseball. He is survived by his sons, Andrew Q. "Drew" Shepherd Jr. (Melissa) and John P. Shepherd (Lydia); and was PawPaw to six grandchildren. A family and friends gathering will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Blackstone Youth Recreation Association, P.O. Box 421, Blackstone, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial
