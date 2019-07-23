SHEPHERD, Mrs. Geneva Ayers, 81, of Wilsons, Va., passed into eternal life on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Rev. Gaynor Curtis "G.C." Shepherd. Geneva is survived by her three sons, Curtis O. Shepherd (Sandi), David M. Shepherd (P.J.), all of Wilsons, and Rev. Thomas B. Shepherd (Sharon) of Stuart; her daughter, Deborah S. Barnes (Robbie) of Blackstone; 15 grandchildren and six great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. in Grace United Methodist Church, 1705 Cox Road, Wilsons, Va. 23894. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Grace United Methodist Church, c/o Gweneth Procise at the church address. Arrangements by Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, Blackstone, Va. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial