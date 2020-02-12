SHEPHERD, Karen Clark, 72, of Glen Allen, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Born in Alexandria, the daughter of the late John Edward Clark and Evelyn Allen Frasca, she is survived by her husband of 52 years, Edward; children, Mike (Dave), Emily (Brian), Matt (Jeff) and Andy (Geraldine); and grandchildren, Nicholas, Benjamin, Alexander, Caroline and Mia. Karen was a graduate of Christopher Newport University and a lifelong educator, teaching English, journalism and drama for over 30 years in Poquoson, Gloucester and Newport News. She also taught in Germany. She led many high school student trips to Europe and, throughout her life, loved to travel. For several years, Karen was a member of Christ Church Episcopal where she was a youth group leader, and she was an active volunteer docent at Maymont. Most recently, she found loving foster homes for dogs through her tireless volunteer work with Lab Rescue of Greater Richmond. She also enjoyed being a member of the Tidewater Basketry Guild. Karen's Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Woody Funeral Home at 1771 N. Parham Road, in Richmond. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Maymont Foundation/Mansion and to Lab Rescue of Greater Richmond.View online memorial
