SHEPHERD, Martha Ann, 94, of Crozet, Virginia, died on March 22, 2020, at Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville, Virginia, due to complications from a fall just a few days earlier. Born April 30, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Oswin Hescotte Jones and Maud Elizabeth Showalter of Crozet. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Shepherd; her sister, Maxine Erle Jones (Leake); her brothers, Bernard (Pete) Showalter Jones and Clarence Hescotte Jones; and her grandson, R. Chandler Shepherd. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved cooking for her extended family, gardening and she was a lifelong collector of and dealer in antiques. She loved the history, land and mountains of Albemarle County, where she grew up. She faithfully served in the women's group at Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church after returning to Crozet in 1983. She eagerly enlisted and proudly served her country in the Women's Army Corps during WWII. She is survived by her son, Ronald D. Shepherd and his wife, Irma, of Richmond, Va.; granddaughter, Dabney W. Shepherd (Budden) and her husband, Eric, of Lake Oswego, Ore.; and great-granddaughters, Katlin, Reece and Kyler Budden of Lake Oswego, Ore.; daughter-in-law, Heather C. Shepherd; and great-grandchildren, Harrison and Sadie Shepherd of Torrance, Calif.; sister, Betty Maud Jones (Bradshaw) of Charlottesville, Va.; nieces and nephews, Shirley Leake (Hathaway), Robin Jones (Mellen), Charles Leake, Steve Bradshaw, Keith Bradshaw, Peter Jones and Joe Jones; and many great-nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, the family is planning to hold a future gathering for family and friends. Interment will be in the Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Mt. Moriah United Methodist Church, 4492 Garth Road, Crozet, Va. 22932. To share a memory with the family or to view her photo gallery, please go to www.hillandwood.com.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Martha Shepherd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.