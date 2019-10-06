SHEPHERD, Stanley Gordon "Shep" Sr., 95, of Fork Union, went to be with the Lord Friday, October 4, 2019. He was the widower of Alta Irene Monday Shepherd; and is survived by his son, Stanley G. Shepherd Jr.; brother, Austin L. Shepherd; nieces, Sheila and Elizabeth; close friends, Billy, Kenny, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Anderson; and his pet cat, Hobo. Shep proudly served in the U.S. Army as a MP during WWII. He was a member of the Shriners and was president of CWA Union. Family will receive friends 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, October 11, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad Street, his funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Westhampton Memorial Park.View online memorial