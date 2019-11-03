SHEPPARD, Mary Katherine Henley, of Manakin, age 89, died on November 1, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Bernard S. and Ruth G. Henley; and her beloved husband of 66 years, William N. Sheppard. She is survived by her sister, Margaret H. Walker, also of Manakin; and special nieces and nephews in her late husband's family. Mary graduated from Goochland High School as Salutatorian in the class of 1948 and started her career with C & P Telephone Co. of Virginia (Verizon), where she retired with 37 years of service. She was active in her church having served as Deacon, Clerk, S.S. Director, Financial Secretary and Historian. She participated in WMU work at both the local church and association levels and as the Church's Cemetery Committee Chair. Mary was a member of The Virginia Historical Society and charter member and past Board Secretary of The Goochland County Historical Society. She formerly served on the Executive Committee of Virginia Baptist Historical Society. Mary and her husband volunteered with Meals on Wheels and Mary worked in the Goochland Family Services Food Pantry. She and her husband served jointly for 40 years as Treasurer of Goochland Volunteer F/R - Co. 1. Interment will take place in Dover Baptist Church Cemetery, 635 Manakin Road, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, followed by a memorial service in the church sanctuary at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to a reception in Heritage Hall after the memorial service. Contributions can be made to Dover Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.View online memorial
