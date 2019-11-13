SHEPPERSON, CARL "POOKIE" JR.

SHEPPERSON, Carl "Pookie" Adolphus Jr., 59, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born June 29, 1960, to the late Carl and Iris Shepperson. Pookie is survived by wife, Robin Spencer-Shepperson; son, Richard A. Shepperson; brother, Rodney A. Shepperson (Cassandra Patterson). He loved spending his time fishing on Lake Chesdin. A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019, at Second Branch Baptist Church, 12217 2nd Branch Road, Chesterfield, Va. 23838. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
