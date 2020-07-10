SHEPPERSON, Laura. Our beloved mother, Laura Shepperson, was born on December 30, 1944 in Manhattan, New York. She entered eternal life with her daughters by her side on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, Va. She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted daughters Kim Woolridge, Patricia Encarnacion and Theresa Anim; her devoted niece, Joy White; her devoted sons-in-law, Jose Encarnacion and Ernest Anim; one brother, Sherman White; and a host of loving great-grandchildren, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and also a devoted friend, Luvenia Lewis. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Raymond Shepperson Jr.; her mother, Alma White; her father, Andrew White: her sister, Beverly White; her brother, Robert White; and her beloved son-in-law, Craig Woolridge. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va., 23224, where the viewing and funeral services will be held. The viewing will be on Monday, July 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Funeral services will be immediately following the viewing on Monday, July 13, at 1 p.m. Interment Maury Cemetery.View online memorial
