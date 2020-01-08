SHERIDAN, Shirley M., 93, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away December 20, 2019. Her husband, Patrick, preceded her in death 28 years ago. She is survived by her children, Ann, Michael and Kathleen (Dennis); and two grandchildren, Christopher (April) and Sarah. A funeral Mass will be held January 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Church of the Redeemer, Mechanicsville, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be sent in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Pl., Memphis, Tenn. 38105.View online memorial
