SHERMAN, Carolyn Foster "Jody," 83, of Richmond, passed away on January 25, 2020, after a full life. She grew up in Lexington, N.C., moved to Richmond in 1957 to attend RPI (now VCU) and never left The Fan. She is survived by her three daughters, Mary Rucker Radford (Andy), Anne Miller (John Milby) and Kinsey Thomas (David); and four grandchildren, Liza, Thomas, Cooper and Luke. All the loves of her life. A career educator of exceptional children, she taught at Amelia Street School and Brookland Middle School for a combined 30 years. She served on the boards of The Children's Hospital, The Fan District Association and was a member of St. James's Episcopal Church, The Woman's Club, The Commonwealth Society, Virginia Repertory Theatre and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. A private service will be held and friends are welcome at The Bolling Haxall House on Saturday, February 15, 2020, 2 to 5 p.m. Contributions in her memory can be made to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
