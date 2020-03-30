SHERMAN, Charlotte B., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., died March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Moses E. Sherman Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Darlene Holland; two sons, Jeffrey L. and Carl L. (Stella) Sherman; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Minister Glenda Winston officiating. Interment First Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery, Mechanicsville, Va. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Thousands of Liberty students expected to return to campus amid coronavirus outbreak
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Dominion Energy sets date to implode 21-story office tower in downtown Richmond
-
Students can advance to next grade and staff will be paid as Virginia schools close
-
Virginia offers flexibility so high school seniors can still graduate