SHERMAN, CHARLOTTE

SHERMAN, Charlotte B., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., died March 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Moses E. Sherman Jr. Surviving are her daughter, Darlene Holland; two sons, Jeffrey L. and Carl L. (Stella) Sherman; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Minister Glenda Winston officiating. Interment First Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery, Mechanicsville, Va. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of CHARLOTTE SHERMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.