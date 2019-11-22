SHIAL, Ramesh Dhanji, 74, of Richmond, Va., passed away on November 20, 2019, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Ramesh was born in India and came to this country for education, ultimately graduating as a mechanical engineer with an MBA. Ramesh spent his leisure time reading, managing his portfolio, playing table tennis at the club and enjoying time with friends and family, especially his two grandchildren, Aashna and Arya. Ramesh is survived by his wife, Kusum; his siblings, Kanta, Kokila and Mahendra; his daughter and her husband, Reena and Atul; and his two grandchildren, Aashna and Arya. His family will be receiving friends at Woody Funeral Home-Parham on Saturday, November 23, from 2 to 3 p.m. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial