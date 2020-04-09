SHIELDS, Urain, departed this life April 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia M. Shields. He is survived by two sons, Walter R. (Janet) and Raymond C. Shields (Opal); five grandchildren, Olando Fuller, Julius Bethea, Sebastian W. Shields and Sheldon and Janelle Richards-Shields; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home. Funeral services private.View online memorial
