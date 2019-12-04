SHIFFLETT, Peggy R., 74, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rondall Shifflett; and son, Jesse Davis. She is survived by her sons, Michael Davis and Donnie Davis (Teresa); grandchildren, April, Terry and Michael Basham; and brother, Charles Childress. She enjoyed many trips to the beach, gardening and her cats. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.View online memorial