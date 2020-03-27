SHIPMAN, ELIZABETH "BETTY"

SHIPMAN, Elizabeth "Betty" Gray, of Chesterfield, Va., was called to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Douglas Shipman; also survived by her children, Pete Wenk, Christie Wenk Parks and Timmy Wenk; and her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy. Betty had an unwavering faith in God, she attended Oak Forest Baptist Church. Funeral services will be private. You may order flowers and leave online condolences at blileys.com.

