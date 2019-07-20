SHOCKEY, Mildred Pauline, 93, of Chester, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Bruce Hamilton and Gypsey Smith Hamilton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold F. Shockey. Mrs. Shockey was a talented artist and was very passionate about her craft. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved her family very much. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Shockey Baldwin (Clyde) of Chester, Va.; son, Michael Shockey (Debbie) of Buffton, Ind.; grandchildren, Dawn Baldwin Sykes of Glen Allen, Va., Dianne Baldwin Halloway (Tony) of Church Road, Va., David Shockey (Heather) of Fort Wayne, Ind. and Kimberly Shockey Abney (Clint) of Montpelier, Ind.; great-grandchildren, TJ Halloway, Allison Halloway, Ashley Halloway, Madison Sykes, Landon Sykes, Caitlin Shockey and Kendall Shockey; sister, Anita Baker of Ashland, Ky.; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Fellowship Baptist Church, 2154 Coxendale Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. Interment will be held at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville, Ind. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial