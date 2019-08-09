SHOCKLEY, Kathryn Dale, 64, of Chester, passed away on August 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of over 20 years, James "Jimmy" Shockley. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 11, 2019, and Monday, August 12, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Chester Chapel. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial