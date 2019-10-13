SHOOK, Eleanor H., 93, of Chester, Va., passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Ollie Gunner and Elin Josephine Holmstrom. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Reade W. Shook. Eleanor was a charter member of Grace Lutheran Church. She is survived by her sons, Alan Shook (Debbie Mills), and Doug Shook (Marjorie Shook); daughter, Jill LaPrad (Dennis LaPrad); grandchildren, Jennifer Igo (Neal), Karyn Trumball (Steve), Logan Sorensen (Adam), Murfee Shook, Katie Beals (Nate) and Josie LaPrad; great-grandchildren, Rachel, Stephen, Maxwell, Mollie, Nicky, Cassie, Guin, Abe and Aaron. A Celebration of Life will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church, 13028 Harrowgate Rd., Chester, Va. 23831. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church.View online memorial