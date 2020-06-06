SHORES, Annie M. Zimmer, 84, our loving mother, of Sandston, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her son, Chuck; sister, Norma; and her brother, Bobby. Annie was a devoted mother and housewife and a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tony, Susie, Charmin, Scott, Cathy, Angela and Vicki; 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren; and siblings, Rita Whitehead and Maxey Harvey. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 1 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020, at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made to www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
