SHORES, Shirley Baldwin. On Saturday, March 28, 2020, heaven gained a beautiful angel, Shirley Baldwin Shores, 73, of Cartersville, Va. Shirley was born on July 31, 1946, to the late Charlie J. Baldwin Jr and Minnie Marion Baldwin. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Shirley cared for many children in her home daily, providing a loving place for children to play and develop lifelong friendships. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, James Linwood Shores Sr.; and four children, two daughters, Teresa Shores Ingle (Paul) of Cumberland and Cindy Shores (Steve) of Chesterfield; two sons, James Linwood Shores Jr. (Shelby) of Powhatan and Rodney Earl Shores (Amy) of Chesterfield; four sisters; Jean Sledge, Minnie Moorefield, Sally Stinson and Connie Garrett; one brother, Frankie Baldwin. Grandma, also known as MawMaw, leaves behind eight grandchildren to cherish her memory, Lindsey Stokes (Collin), Bradley Ingle (Lauren), Kristin Matney, Carmen Allen (Neal), Stacy Coates (David), Braeden Shores, Maddox Shores and Grey Shores. Her great-grandchildren will miss her warm embraces and contagious laugh, Brooke and Waverly Stokes, Jordan, Dawson and Emerson Allen, Angelina and Eli Coates. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ann Adams, Charlie Baldwin Jr,. Mary Lou Moorefield, Linda Banton, David Baldwin and Johnny Baldwin. Family was the most important part of Shirley's life. She also had dear friends that enriched her life in many ways. The family would like to thank Ilona Sutton, an earthly angel and best friend for the companionship and care. A Celebration of Life will occur at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to Passion Community Church, P.O. Box 834, Powhatan, Va. 23139.View online memorial
