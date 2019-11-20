SHORT, Rocky L., 62, of Chesterfield, Va., born August 2, 1957, passed away November 13, 2019. The world's best prankster with the largest heart, was taken far too soon from a world that needed a spirit like his more than ever. He was preceded in his death by his brother, Perry L. Short; and his loving mother-in-law, Muriel G. Ritter. Rocky leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Joann Ritter; his two daughters and their husbands whom he cherished like sons, Kelly Leehy (Daniel) and Randy Taylor (Ryan); and his four loving grandchildren, Daryn, Ryder, Dakota and Silas. He also leaves behind his brother, Tim Short (son, Taylor); brother/business partner, Gus Kefalas and his girlfriend, Robin Buterbaugh. Rocky was a loving family man, a wonderful Poppy to all his grandchildren and a proud father to Kelly and Randy. He was a devoted friend and "rock" to more people than we could ever list. If you were on the end of one of his legendary pranks, bought a car from him or were a co-worker (past and present), you all felt the love of a man who was larger than life. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Christian Life Church, 12501 Life Trail, Chesterfield, Va. 23881.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
