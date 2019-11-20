SHORT, ROCKY

SHORT, Rocky L., 62, of Chesterfield, Va., born August 2, 1957, passed away November 13, 2019. The world's best prankster with the largest heart, was taken far too soon from a world that needed a spirit like his more than ever. He was preceded in his death by his brother, Perry L. Short; and his loving mother-in-law, Muriel G. Ritter. Rocky leaves behind his wife of 34 years, Joann Ritter; his two daughters and their husbands whom he cherished like sons, Kelly Leehy (Daniel) and Randy Taylor (Ryan); and his four loving grandchildren, Daryn, Ryder, Dakota and Silas. He also leaves behind his brother, Tim Short (son, Taylor); brother/business partner, Gus Kefalas and his girlfriend, Robin Buterbaugh. Rocky was a loving family man, a wonderful Poppy to all his grandchildren and a proud father to Kelly and Randy. He was a devoted friend and "rock" to more people than we could ever list. If you were on the end of one of his legendary pranks, bought a car from him or were a co-worker (past and present), you all felt the love of a man who was larger than life. Please join us for a Celebration of Life at 7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at the Christian Life Church, 12501 Life Trail, Chesterfield, Va. 23881.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.