SHORT, Shelia Denise, departed this life Saturday, March 21, 2020. Shelia was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, relative and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, Waverly and Evelyn T. Short; her son, Derrick Christopher Short; and brother, Marlon Keith Short. Shelia leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Chantel Ciara Short (Cory Sr.); sisters, Carolyn Cooper and Shurrane Webb; her grandchildren, Cory Darnell Brown Jr. and Calani Chanel Brown; her aunt, Annie Delois Tabb; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Viewing will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St. (A MAXIMUM OF 10 PEOPLE).View online memorial
